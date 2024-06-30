Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 230,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1804 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 20,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (19)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (19)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (10)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • UBS (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1501 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Heritage - November 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price

