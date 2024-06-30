Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 230,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1804
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (125)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1804 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 20,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
1501 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
