Poltina 1804 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1804 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 645 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 20,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

