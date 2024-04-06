Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 242,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1803
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1803 with mark СПБ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1164 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1411 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
5641 $
Price in auction currency 550000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
