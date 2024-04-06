Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 242,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (52) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1803 with mark СПБ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1164 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 35,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (16)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Empire (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (9)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1411 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
5641 $
Price in auction currency 550000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction AURORA - November 11, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1803 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search