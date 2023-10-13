Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 104,015

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1802 with mark СПБ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 770,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Russia Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
8317 $
Price in auction currency 770000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
882 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Russia Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ at auction AURORA - May 19, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Münzenonline - October 25, 2019
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Tauler & Fau - July 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Знак - May 24, 2019
Seller Знак
Date May 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ at auction Künker - June 21, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
