Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1802 СПБ АИ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 104,015
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1802 with mark СПБ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 471 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 770,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
8317 $
Price in auction currency 770000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
882 $
Price in auction currency 3800 PLN
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date October 25, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
