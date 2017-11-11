Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings". Copper. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Copper. Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" Copper Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" Copper Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ. Copper. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 671 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

