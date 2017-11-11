Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings". Copper. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Copper. Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ. Copper. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 671 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
6000 $
Price in auction currency 6000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
