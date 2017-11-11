5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings". Copper. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ. Copper. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 671 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 12,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) AU55 (2)