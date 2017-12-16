Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 463 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 8,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition PF67 RNGA
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Morton & Eden - June 11, 2014
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 11, 2014
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

