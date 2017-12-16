5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 459 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) Service RNGA (1) PCGS (1)