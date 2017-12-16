Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,03 g
- Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 459 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 4,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search