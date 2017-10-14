Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 1,2 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
