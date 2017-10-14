5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) PF63 (1) Service RNGA (1) PCGS (1)