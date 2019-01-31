Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,03 g
- Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 486 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 20,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
6887 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PF65 RNGA
Selling price
30000 $
Price in auction currency 30000 USD
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 11, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
