5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 486 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 20,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) PF65 (1) Service RNGA (1) PCGS (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)