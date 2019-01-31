Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 486 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 20,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Künker - January 31, 2019
Seller Künker
Date January 31, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
6887 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Haljak coin auction - October 20, 2018
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PF65 RNGA
Selling price
30000 $
Price in auction currency 30000 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Morton & Eden - June 11, 2014
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 11, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2002
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

