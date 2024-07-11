Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,03 g
- Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,300,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1823
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (339)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1823 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 7206 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
