Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,300,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (339)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1823 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 479 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 7206 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Haljak coin auction - March 17, 2024
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 17, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1823 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

