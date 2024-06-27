Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,03 g
- Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,060,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1822
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1822 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29601 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,150. Bidding took place January 10, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 810 USD
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
