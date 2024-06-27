Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,060,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (110)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1822 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29601 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,150. Bidding took place January 10, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 5 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 260 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 810 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 1, 2022
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1822 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

