5 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1822 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29601 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,150. Bidding took place January 10, 2012.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (19) XF (32) VF (30) F (2) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (7) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (4) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (13) VF35 (9) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (3) Service PCGS (3) NGC (15) ННР (4) GENI (1)

