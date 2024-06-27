Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1821 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 145 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1821 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

