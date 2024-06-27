5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1821 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (29) XF (36) VF (25) F (2) No grade (27) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (6) MS63 (1) MS61 (4) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (4) AU50 (1) XF45 (5) XF40 (4) VF35 (8) VF30 (4) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (13) ННР (3) PCGS (3) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (17)

AURORA (8)

BAC (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (4)

COINSNET (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (3)

Haljak coin auction (5)

Heritage (1)

ibercoin (1)

Imperial Coin (15)

Katz (13)

Künker (8)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (5)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Rare Coins (9)

Rauch (2)

RedSquare (4)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (23)

SINCONA (5)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WCN (1)