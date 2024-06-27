Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,03 g
- Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1821
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1821 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (17)
- AURORA (8)
- BAC (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (3)
- Haljak coin auction (5)
- Heritage (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Imperial Coin (15)
- Katz (13)
- Künker (8)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (5)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (9)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (4)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (23)
- SINCONA (5)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU53 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1821 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search