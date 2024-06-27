Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 340,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 2,600,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1818 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1818 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search