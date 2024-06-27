Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,03 g
- Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 340,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 2,600,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2021.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1818 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
