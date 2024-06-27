Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 384 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Katz (4)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
4508 $
Price in auction currency 420000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - September 14, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - June 20, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - June 20, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1816 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search