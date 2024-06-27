Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,03 g
- Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1816
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 384 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 420,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
4508 $
Price in auction currency 420000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date September 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
