Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,040,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 38,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 26, 2017
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 26, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date April 26, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 25, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 25, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date August 25, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Haljak coin auction - October 17, 2015
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rauch - October 2, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date October 2, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1816 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search