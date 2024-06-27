Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,03 g
- Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,040,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1816
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 38,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 4600 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search