Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (209) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1815 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 3,900. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2460 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1815 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

