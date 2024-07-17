Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,03 g
- Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1815
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (209) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1815 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 3,900. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2460 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1815 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
