5 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1815 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 3,900. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Сondition UNC (26) AU (65) XF (50) VF (41) F (3) No grade (22) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (5) MS63 (2) MS62 (6) MS61 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (6) AU55 (3) AU53 (8) AU50 (7) XF45 (4) XF40 (12) VF35 (10) VF30 (12) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (4) Service PCGS (11) NGC (16) RNGA (5) ННР (2)

