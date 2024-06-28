Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 850. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 61 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 109 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Date September 9, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 10, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date February 13, 2019
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 29, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date March 29, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - February 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 14, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - December 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction La Galerie Numismatique - May 5, 2013
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date May 5, 2013
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Pegasus Auctions - May 4, 2013
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date May 4, 2013
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
