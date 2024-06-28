5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 850. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (8) XF (6) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) AU50 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (1) ННР (2)