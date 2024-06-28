Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,03 g
- Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 18 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 850. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 61 EUR
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 109 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 10, 2019
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 21, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
