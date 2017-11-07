Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Plain edge (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Plain edge
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,03 g
- Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,300,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8310 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (1)
