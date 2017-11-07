5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Plain edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8310 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (2)