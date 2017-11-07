Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Plain edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" Plain edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,300,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Plain edge. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8310 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - November 7, 2017
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - November 7, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 7, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
613 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1814 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search