Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,03 g
  • Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 620,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1813 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3759 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date April 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - October 31, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date October 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - August 1, 2023
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date August 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

