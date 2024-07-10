Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,03 g
- Pure silver (0,0287 oz) 0,894 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 620,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1813
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (159)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1813 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 3,200. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (18)
- AURORA (8)
- CHS Basel Numismatics (3)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Empire (10)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Imperial Coin (19)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (9)
- Marciniak (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- MS67 (7)
- MUNZE (2)
- New York Sale (2)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- OLNZ (2)
- Rare Coins (16)
- Rauch (4)
- RedSquare (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
- SINCONA (6)
- Spink (4)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (3)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 3759 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU50 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1813 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search