Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 1,2 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1812
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1812 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 70,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.
Condition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Alexander (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
70000 $
Price in auction currency 70000 USD
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 11, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
65415 $
Price in auction currency 39000 GBP
