Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1812 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 70,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
70000 $
Price in auction currency 70000 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Morton & Eden - June 11, 2014
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 11, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
65415 $
Price in auction currency 39000 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia 5 Kopeks 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1812 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1812 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search