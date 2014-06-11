5 Kopeks 1812 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1812 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 70,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

