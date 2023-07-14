Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 1,2 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (5)
- New York Sale (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- RedSquare (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Знак (1)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
779 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
