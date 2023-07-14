Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
779 $
Price in auction currency 725 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
210 $
Price in auction currency 18000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - September 29, 2019
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 4, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 4, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - November 15, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - November 15, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 15, 2016
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1811 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search