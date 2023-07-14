5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 175 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2011.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (6) VF (6) F (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (4) AU55 (2) VF35 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) F15 (4) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (5)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (5)

RedSquare (2)

SINCONA (3)

Знак (1)