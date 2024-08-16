5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 55. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

