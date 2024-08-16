Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Without mintmasters mark
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 1,2 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 80,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 55. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
