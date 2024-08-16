Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 1,2 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 80,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 548 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 55. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1811 СПБ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
