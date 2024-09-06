Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 1,2 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1810 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 110,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
50369 $
Price in auction currency 45000 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
120448 $
Price in auction currency 110000 CHF
