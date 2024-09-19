Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". "КОПЕЪКЪ" (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: "КОПЕЪКЪ"

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" "КОПЕЪКЪ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" "КОПЕЪКЪ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,15 g
  • Pure silver (0,1001 oz) 3,1125 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1813 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

