Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". "КОПЕЪКЪ" (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: "КОПЕЪКЪ"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,15 g
- Pure silver (0,1001 oz) 3,1125 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1813
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1813 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search