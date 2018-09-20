Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,15 g
- Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search