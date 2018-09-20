Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,15 g
  • Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition PF65
Selling price
10000 $
Price in auction currency 10000 USD
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PF65 RNGA
Selling price

