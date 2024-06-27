20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 525 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

