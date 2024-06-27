Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,15 g
- Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 525 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Empire (4)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (9)
- RND (2)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller MS67
Date August 26, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search