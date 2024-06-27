Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,15 g
  • Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ НГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 525 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - December 6, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - August 26, 2020
Seller MS67
Date August 26, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - November 9, 2018
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - October 1, 2016
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - May 29, 2016
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ НГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - November 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

