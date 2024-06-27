Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,15 g
- Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,375,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1306 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 126 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
