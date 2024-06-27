Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,15 g
  • Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,375,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 489 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1306 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 126 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Holmasto - May 29, 2021
Seller Holmasto
Date May 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

