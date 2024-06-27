Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,15 g
  • Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,750,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1824 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 5,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (13)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Haljak coin auction (4)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (5)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition G
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - September 23, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1824 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1824 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
