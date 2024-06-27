Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,15 g
- Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,750,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1824
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1824 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 484 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 5,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 23000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
