Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,15 g
- Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1823
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (302) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1823 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 5,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (39)
- AURORA (35)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (3)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (5)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Empire (18)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (8)
- Heritage (9)
- Imperial Coin (35)
- iNumis (2)
- Katz (25)
- Künker (12)
- La Galerie Numismatique (7)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- MS67 (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- MUNZE (6)
- New York Sale (2)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (33)
- Rauch (5)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (5)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (12)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (8)
- Stack's (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- WCN (3)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 15
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1823 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search