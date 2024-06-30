Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,15 g
  • Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (302) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1823 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 5,000. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (39)
  • AURORA (35)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Denga1700 (3)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Empire (18)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (8)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Imperial Coin (35)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Katz (25)
  • Künker (12)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (7)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • MUNZE (6)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (33)
  • Rauch (5)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (5)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1823 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1823 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1823 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search