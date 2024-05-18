Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,15 g
- Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,100,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1822
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1822 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,000,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (9)
- AURORA (8)
- Bid & Grow Auctions (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (6)
- Haljak coin auction (4)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (12)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (10)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (4)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (3)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (5)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 11500 RUB
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Holmasto
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1822 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search