Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,15 g
  • Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,100,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1822 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the RND auction for RUB 1,000,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2023.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 11500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Bid & Grow Auctions - May 18, 2024
Seller Bid & Grow Auctions
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Holmasto - October 15, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date October 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - March 31, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 31, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1822 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
