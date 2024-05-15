Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Via GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,15 g
  • Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,025,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1821 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,250,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2021.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 11264 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Via - March 24, 2023
Seller Via
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1821 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

