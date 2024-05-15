Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1821 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Via GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,15 g
- Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,025,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1821
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1821 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,250,000. Bidding took place July 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 11264 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1821 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
