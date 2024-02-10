Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Hess Divo
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,15 g
- Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 12,500. Bidding took place December 13, 2019.
