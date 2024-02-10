20 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 12,500. Bidding took place December 13, 2019.

