Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,15 g
  • Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1818 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 121 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 12,500. Bidding took place December 13, 2019.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1818 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1818 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

