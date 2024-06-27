Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,15 g
- Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1816
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the RND auction for RUB 675,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 7300 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
