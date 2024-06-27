Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,15 g
  • Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the RND auction for RUB 675,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2023.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 7300 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - August 4, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date August 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

