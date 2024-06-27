20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 57 sold at the RND auction for RUB 675,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2023.

