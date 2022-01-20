Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,15 g
- Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 115,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1816
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (10)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (2)
- MS67 (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1113 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
1082 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date August 26, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 27, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 26, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 28, 2015
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search