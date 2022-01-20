Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,15 g
  • Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 115,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 277 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1113 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
1082 $
Price in auction currency 80000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - August 26, 2020
Seller MS67
Date August 26, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2020
Seller New York Sale
Date January 16, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 27, 2016
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 27, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 27, 2016
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - May 29, 2016
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 26, 2016
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 26, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date May 26, 2016
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - February 13, 2016
Seller Empire
Date February 13, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - November 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date November 21, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - September 27, 2015
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - September 27, 2015
Seller RND
Date September 27, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 28, 2015
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 28, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date May 28, 2015
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Russia 20 Kopeks 1816 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1816 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 20 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
