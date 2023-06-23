20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1815 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 2, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (6) VF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (2)