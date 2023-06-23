Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,15 g
  • Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,025,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1815 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 2, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
796 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - November 12, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Russia 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Russia 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - November 9, 2018
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - June 2, 2018
Seller Empire
Date June 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1815 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

