Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1815 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,15 g
- Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,025,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1815
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1815 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 2, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
796 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1815 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search