Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,15 g
- Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 65,000. Bidding took place July 8, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (1)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- NIKO (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- RND (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 84 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date July 8, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search