20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 65,000. Bidding took place July 8, 2020.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (15) XF (7) VF (9) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) VF30 (1) VF20 (3) F15 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (2)

COINSTORE (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (7)

Katz (1)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (2)

NIKO (2)

Numimarket (1)

Rare Coins (3)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

RND (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)