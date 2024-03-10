Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,15 g
  • Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 65,000. Bidding took place July 8, 2020.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 64 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 84 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - August 4, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date August 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - July 8, 2020
Seller MS67
Date July 8, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

