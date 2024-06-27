Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,15 g
  • Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,850,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1406 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1116 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Heritage - May 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - October 2, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

