Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1814 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,15 g
- Pure silver (0,1158 oz) 3,6022 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,850,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1406 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1116 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
