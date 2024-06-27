Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". "КОПЪЕКЪ" (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: "КОПЪЕКЪ"

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" "КОПЪЕКЪ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" "КОПЪЕКЪ" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,15 g
  • Pure silver (0,1001 oz) 3,1125 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,900,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1813 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. "КОПЪЕКЪ". This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1813 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

