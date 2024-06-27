20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". "КОПЪЕКЪ" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1813 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. "КОПЪЕКЪ". This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.

Сondition UNC (20) AU (25) XF (35) VF (28) F (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (4) MS62 (3) MS61 (3) MS60 (2) AU58 (5) AU55 (5) AU53 (2) AU50 (4) XF45 (5) XF40 (4) VF35 (4) VF30 (2) VF20 (1) Service NGC (16) ННР (2) PCGS (1)

