Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". "КОПЪЕКЪ" (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: "КОПЪЕКЪ"
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,15 g
- Pure silver (0,1001 oz) 3,1125 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,900,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1813
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1813 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. "КОПЪЕКЪ". This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place May 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (15)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (15)
- BAC (12)
- Coins and Medals (7)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (3)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (14)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (4)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1813 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search