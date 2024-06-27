Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,805 g
- Pure silver (0,1159 oz) 3,6037 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,965,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 669 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3533 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
