Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,805 g
  • Pure silver (0,1159 oz) 3,6037 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,965,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 669 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3533 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 20 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - July 8, 2020
Seller MS67
Date July 8, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search