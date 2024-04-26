Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,805 g
  • Pure silver (0,1159 oz) 3,6037 g
  • Diameter 22,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 250,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1810 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the RND auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF20 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1810 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

