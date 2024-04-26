20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1810 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the RND auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (11) AU (17) XF (57) VF (29) F (4) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS61 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (4) AU53 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (15) XF40 (17) VF35 (3) VF30 (5) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) F15 (2) PL (1) Service ННР (3) NGC (6)

