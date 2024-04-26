Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,805 g
- Pure silver (0,1159 oz) 3,6037 g
- Diameter 22,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 250,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1810 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 47 sold at the RND auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF20 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1810 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
