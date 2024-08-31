Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ ФГ. Dotted edge (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Dotted edge
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1809 with mark СПБ ФГ. Dotted edge. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- SINCONA (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search