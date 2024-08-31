Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ ФГ. Dotted edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Dotted edge

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ ФГ Dotted edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ ФГ Dotted edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1809 with mark СПБ ФГ. Dotted edge. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

