10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ ФГ. Dotted edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1809 with mark СПБ ФГ. Dotted edge. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 440 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition AU (1)