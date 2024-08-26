Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1819 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 112 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,400. Bidding took place March 22, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Russia 10 Kopeks 1819 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition PF66
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1819 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1819 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search