Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1816 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1816 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1816 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks
