Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ МФ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2017.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1814 СПБ МФ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition PF64 RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1814 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

