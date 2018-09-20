10 Kopeks 1813 СПБ ПС "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1813 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПС. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 66 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) Condition (slab) PF66 (1)