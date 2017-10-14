Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 2,4 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
3231 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition PF64 RNGA
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Morton & Eden - June 11, 2014
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 11, 2014
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Search