10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) PF64 (1) Service NGC (2) RNGA (1) PCGS (1)