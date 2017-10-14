Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1811 СПБ ФГ "An eagle with raised wings". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 2,4 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 454 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
3231 $
Price in auction currency 3000 CHF
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition PF64 RNGA
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1811 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
