Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 445 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- SINCONA (3)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4574 $
Price in auction currency 3900 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2847 $
Price in auction currency 2600 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search