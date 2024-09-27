Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 445 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 29, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
4574 $
Price in auction currency 3900 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
2847 $
Price in auction currency 2600 CHF
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

