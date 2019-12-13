10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ ФГ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1809 with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 19,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2019.

