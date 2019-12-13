Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ ФГ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ ФГ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ ФГ Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1809 with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 19,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2019.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
9180 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - December 13, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition PF64
Selling price
19000 $
Price in auction currency 19000 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PF64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction Morton & Eden - June 11, 2014
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 11, 2014
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition AU55
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

