10 Kopeks 1809 СПБ ФГ. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1809
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1809 with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 19,000. Bidding took place December 13, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
9180 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2019
Condition PF64
Selling price
19000 $
Price in auction currency 19000 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition PF64 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 11, 2014
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
