Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,350,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 487 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 5,200. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date February 19, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Spink - January 12, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

