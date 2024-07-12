Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1825 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,350,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 487 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 5,200. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (3)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1825 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search