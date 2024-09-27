10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ДД "An eagle with raised wings". Mintmasters mark "ДД" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1824 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ДД. Mintmasters mark "ДД". This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) VF30 (1)