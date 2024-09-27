Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ДД "An eagle with raised wings". Mintmasters mark "ДД" (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Mintmasters mark "ДД"

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ДД "An eagle with raised wings" Mintmasters mark "ДД" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ДД "An eagle with raised wings" Mintmasters mark "ДД" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1824 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ДД. Mintmasters mark "ДД". This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ДД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ДД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ДД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
4200 $
Price in auction currency 4200 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1824 "An eagle with raised wings", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1824 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search