Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,330,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1824 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction MS67 - July 21, 2022
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

