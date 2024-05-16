Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1824 СПБ ПД "An eagle with raised wings" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,330,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1824
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1824 "An eagle with raised wings" with mark СПБ ПД. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 2,800. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date July 21, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
